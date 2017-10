Sept 25 (Reuters) - The index that tracks tonnage hauled by U.S. trucks fell 0.9 percent in August, after rising 0.4 percent in July, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) said on Tuesday.

The index was 3.2 percent higher than a year earlier, the associations said. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)