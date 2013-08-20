FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. trucking index fell in July -industry group
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2013 / 4:57 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-U.S. trucking index fell in July -industry group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The index that tracks tonnage hauled by U.S. trucks slid 0.4 percent in July compared with June as manufacturing output fell, the American Trucking Associations said on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted index was 4.7 percent higher than a year earlier, according to the associations.

“Despite the small reprieve in July, we expect solid tonnage numbers during the second half of the year,” the group’s chief economist, Bob Costello, said in a statement.

Costello expects growth in the oil, gas and auto industries to increase the tonnage hauled by trucks in the coming months.

More than 68 percent of all tonnage in the United States is hauled on trucks, according to the ATA, which calculates the tonnage index based on surveys from its members.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.