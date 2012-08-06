FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

Wisconsin shooting suspect discharged from US army in 1998 -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The man suspected of shooting and killing six people at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin was discharged from the U.S. Army in 1998 for ‘patterns of misconduct,’ including being drunk on duty, military sources said on Monday.

Wade Michael Page, who served in the military for six years but was never stationed overseas, was a psychological operations specialist and Hawk Missile System repairman who was last stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

In June 1998 he was disciplined for being drunk on duty and had his rank reduced from sergeant to specialist. He was not eligible to re-enlist, the sources said.

