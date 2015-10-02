Oregon campus shooter had at least 13 weapons -authorities

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The gunman who killed nine people at an Oregon college had at least 13 weapons, six of which were found at the university and seven at the shooter’s residence, authorities said at a news conference on Friday.

Agent Celinez Nunez of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said all weapons in the shooter’s possession were legally purchased. Weapons recovered at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg included five pistols and a rifle.