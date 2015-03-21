New Orleans airport attacker has died -police

March 21 (Reuters) - The man who wielded a machete and attacked security agents at a New Orleans airport on Friday evening has died in the hospital where he was being treated for three gunshot wounds, police said on Saturday.

“He was pronounced dead at 4:02 pm,” said a spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Richard White, 63, had taken homemade explosives to the airport. Police earlier said he was mentally ill and his motive was unclear.