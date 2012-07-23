FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Dark Knight Rises" earns $160.8 million in debut
July 23, 2012 / 9:21 PM / 5 years ago

"Dark Knight Rises" earns $160.8 million in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 23 (Reuters) - The Warner Bros film studio on Monday said its new movie “The Dark Knight Rises” took in $160.8 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices over the weekend, which is at the lower end of industry estimates for the debut that was marred by a killing spree at a Colorado movie theater.

Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc, had no initial comment beyond simply releasing the ticket sales total.

“Dark Knight Rises,” which in advance of its release was forecast by some box office watchers to bring in anywhere from $170 million to $198 million, saw its debut marred by a tragic shooting at a midnight screening of the film in a Denver, Colorado suburb that left 12 people dead and 58 injured.

The movie is expected to be among Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters of the year.

