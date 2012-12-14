FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Police dispute report that alleged Connecticut gunman's brother found dead
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Police dispute report that alleged Connecticut gunman's brother found dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - New Jersey police disputed a report on Friday that a brother of the suspected Connecticut school gunman was found dead in a home in Hoboken, New Jersey.

CNN had reported that authorities searched the New Jersey home following the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut by a heavily armed gunman who opened fire on school children and staff.

Police Captain James Fitzsimmons said no dead body connected to the shooting had been found in Hoboken.

Among those shot and killed in Connecticut was the gunman’s mother, a teacher at the Sandy Hook school, authorities said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.