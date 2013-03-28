CORRECTED-Newtown gunman had more weapons, ammo, NRA certificate -court papers

(Corrects day of week)

MERIDEN, Conn., March 28 (Reuters) - The gunman who killed 27 people including 20 young children in an attack on a Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school owned several guns in addition to the ones used in the attack and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to court papers released on Thursday.

A police search of the home where gunman Adam Lanza lived with - and killed - his mother Nancy also turned up certificates in each of their names from the National Rifle Association. (Reporting by Mary Ellen Clark, writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)