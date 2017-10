NEWTOWN, Conn., Dec 16 (Reuters) - A Roman Catholic church in Newtown, Connecticut was evacuated on Sunday after a bomb threat was reported by officials during services at the church, which is roughly a mile (1.6 km) from the site of Friday’s school shooting where 20 children were killed.

State troopers, police and ambulances were on the scene at St. Rose of Lima Catholic church, according to a Reuters eyewitness.