Suspected Connecticut gunman killed mother, a teacher, at school -NY Times
December 14, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

Suspected Connecticut gunman killed mother, a teacher, at school -NY Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The alleged gunman in the deadly Connecticut school shooting on Friday shot and killed his mother, a teacher at the school, before gunning down students in her classroom and other adults in a rampage, the New York Times reported.

The alleged gunman opened fire in the classroom where his mother taught at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, killing her and then shooting 18 students in the room, the Times said.

He also shot seven other adults before killing himself, the Times said.

