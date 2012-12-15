Police find solid evidence for motive in Connecticut shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn., Dec 15 (Reuters) - Connecticut police have uncovered “very good” evidence that should help determine why a gunman forced his way into an elementary school and slaughtered 20 children in one of the worst shooting rampages in U.S. history, an official said on Saturday.

Law enforcement authorities have turn up “some very good evidence in this investigation that our investigators will be able to use in, hopefully, painting the complete picture as to how, and more importantly why, this occurred,” Connecticut State Police Lieutenant Paul Vance said at a news conference.

Police also confirmed in a statement that the woman found killed at second crime scene in Connecticut was a relative of the shooter.