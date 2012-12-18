FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama backs Feinstein bid to reinstate assault-weapons ban
#Market News
December 18, 2012 / 6:20 PM / in 5 years

Obama backs Feinstein bid to reinstate assault-weapons ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama supports U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein’s effort to craft legislation to reinstate an assault-weapons ban and would also back any law to close a loophole in gun-show sales, the White House said on Tuesday.

White House spokesman Jay Carney offered some of the first specifics on how Obama intends to make good on his promise to address gun violence in the aftermath of a shooting rampage at a Connecticut elementary school that killed 26 people, including 20 children.

“It’s clear that as a nation we haven’t done enough to address the scourge of gun violence,” Carney told reporters. He reiterated that Obama “wants to move in the coming weeks.”

