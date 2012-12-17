FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sen. Reid says Congress to debate reforms after school shooting
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2012 / 8:00 PM / in 5 years

Sen. Reid says Congress to debate reforms after school shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress must examine what can be done to respond to the Connecticut school shooting, including possibly new legislation, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Monday.

Reid told the Senate he agreed with President Barack Obama that no one law could erase evil, but added “we need to accept the reality that we are not doing enough to protect our citizens.”

The remarks were significant coming from Reid, a Democrat from Nevada who during Obama’s first term opposed reviving a ban on assault weapons.

Reid, speaking on the Senate floor, did not mention specific potential reforms.

“In the coming days and weeks we’ll engage in a meaningful conversation and thoughtful debate about how to change laws and culture that allow this violence to continue to grow,” Reid said. H e said “every idea should be on the table” as lawmakers discuss how to keep America’s children safe.

The violence last Friday left dead 20 children and eight adults in Newtown, Connecticut.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.