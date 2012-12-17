Sen. Reid says Congress to debate reforms after school shooting

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress must examine what can be done to respond to the Connecticut school shooting, including possibly new legislation, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Monday.

Reid told the Senate he agreed with President Barack Obama that no one law could erase evil, but added “we need to accept the reality that we are not doing enough to protect our citizens.”

The remarks were significant coming from Reid, a Democrat from Nevada who during Obama’s first term opposed reviving a ban on assault weapons.

Reid, speaking on the Senate floor, did not mention specific potential reforms.

“In the coming days and weeks we’ll engage in a meaningful conversation and thoughtful debate about how to change laws and culture that allow this violence to continue to grow,” Reid said. H e said “every idea should be on the table” as lawmakers discuss how to keep America’s children safe.

The violence last Friday left dead 20 children and eight adults in Newtown, Connecticut.