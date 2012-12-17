FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key witnesses in Connecticut school shooting are two adult survivors
December 17, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Key witnesses in Connecticut school shooting are two adult survivors

NEWTOWN, Conn., Dec 17 (Reuters) - Authorities investigating the massacre of 20 students and six adults at an elementary school are questioning two adults who were wounded in the shooting and survived, Connecticut State Police said on Monday.

The two survivors of Friday’s shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, are considered key witnesses who may be able to help police reconstruct the steps taken by the 20-year-old gunman who opened fire, State Police Lieutenant J. Paul Vance said at a media briefing.

In addition to the 26 people he killed at the school, the gunman killed his mother and himself.

