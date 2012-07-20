FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warner Bros pulls "Gangster Squad" trailer from theaters
#Market News
July 20, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

Warner Bros pulls "Gangster Squad" trailer from theaters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 20 (Reuters) - The Warner Bros studio said on Friday it has pulled promotional trailers for upcoming film “Gangster Squad,” which was playing before showings of “The Dark Knight Rises,” from theaters in the wake of the shooting at a movie theater in a Denver suburb.

A spokeswoman for the Time Warner Inc movie studio in Los Angeles had no further comment.

Mobster movie “Gangster Squad,” set in the 1940s and 1950s, chronicles the Los Angeles Police Department’s fight to keep the mafia out of its city. The film features a scene in which men open fire with machine guns on an audience in a movie theater.

Earlier Friday, a gunman in a gas mask and bullet-proof vest killed 12 people at a midnight premiere of the Batman movie after hurling a gas canister into the theater and opening fire on moviegoers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
