Wife of man critically wounded in Colorado shooting gives birth

AURORA, Colo., July 24 (Reuters) - The wife of a man critically wounded in Friday’s shooting rampage at a screening of the latest “Batman” film in Colorado gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday, hospital officials said.

Katie Medley was with her husband Caleb at the midnight premiere of “The Dark Knight Rises” in the Denver suburb of Aurora when police say James Holmes opened fire, killing 12 people and wounding 58 others.

Caleb Medley was shot in the head and remains in critical condition. A website set up to raise money for his care, www.calebmedley.com/help, said he has lost his right eye, has some brain damage and is in a medically induced coma.

A spokeswoman for University of Colorado Denver Hospital relayed the following statement from the family: “The family is excited to say that Hugo Jackson Medley was born at 7:11 (a.m. Mountain Time, 1311 GMT) this morning. Both mom and baby are doing great.”

Police say Holmes, 24, dressed in a gas mask and body armor and toting three guns, opened fire in the packed theater shortly after the film began. The former neuroscience graduate student was arrested outside after the massacre.

Holmes, with his hair dyed shades of bright orange and red, made his initial court appearance on Monday. He will be formally charged on July 30.

More than a dozen victims remain hospitalized, several in critical condition. (Reporting by Mary Slosson; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by David Brunnstrom)