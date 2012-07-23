FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado prosecutor says death-penalty decision months off
July 23, 2012

Colorado prosecutor says death-penalty decision months off

July 23 (Reuters) - The Colorado prosecutor leading the case against the man accused of shooting a dozen people at a movie theater last week said on Monday she would consult with the victims and families of the dead before deciding whether to seek the death penalty.

Arapahoe County District Attorney Carol Chambers told reporters after James Eagan Holmes’ first court appearance that the decision on the death penalty had to be made within 60 days of his arraignment, “so it’s months down the line.” (Editing by David Brunnstrom)

