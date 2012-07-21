FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police say have overcome trip wires at U.S. shooting suspect's apartment
July 21, 2012 / 6:32 PM / in 5 years

Police say have overcome trip wires at U.S. shooting suspect's apartment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AURORA, Colo., July 21 (Reuters) - A controlled explosion conducted by a police bomb squad defeated trip wires in the booby-trapped apartment of the man suspected in Friday’s mass shooting at a Denver-area movie theater, local police said Saturday.

Authorities believe they may now enter James Holmes’ apartment, Aurora Police Sergeant Cassidee Carlson said.

”We have been successful in disabling a second triggering device,“ Carlson said. ”Although not certain, we are hopeful we have eliminated the remaining major threats. We will not know this until we enter the apartment.

“There still remains all kinds of hazards inside the apartment,” Carlson said. “We will remain here for hours to collect evidence and mitigate those hazards.” (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Eric Beech)

