Defense declines to present case in pretrial hearing for accused Colorado gunman
#Market News
January 9, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 5 years ago

Defense declines to present case in pretrial hearing for accused Colorado gunman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan 9 (Reuters) - Defense lawyers declined to present any evidence or call any witnesses on Wednesday in the preliminary hearing for a former graduate student charged with shooting 12 people to death and wounding 58 others in a Colorado movie theater last summer.

Daniel King, leading the defense team for the accused gunman, James Holmes, told the judge after the prosecution had rested that he had decided this week’s proceeding was “not the proper venue or time to put on a show or a truncated defense.”

Holmes’ lawyers, seen by legal experts as preparing for an insanity defense, had indicated in recent court filings that they intended to call two witnesses to testify about their client’s state of mind.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
