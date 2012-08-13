FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge keeps bulk of documents in Colorado movie theater shooting case sealed
August 13, 2012 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

Judge keeps bulk of documents in Colorado movie theater shooting case sealed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DENVER, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A Colorado judge on Monday ordered that the bulk of key documents detailing the case against accused movie theater gunman James Holmes remain sealed, largely rejecting a request by some 20 news organizations to lift the so-called “gag” order.

Arapahoe County District Judge William Sylvester did allow for the release of 34 documents, mostly relating to media motions and procedural issues to be unsealed.

But he ordered that the documents media members most wanted to see -- affidavits of probable cause, subpoenas, arrest warrants, search warrants, and requests for court orders for production of records -- be kept under seal.

Prosecutors have charged Holmes, a 24-year-old former neuroscience graduate student at the University of Colorado, with 24 counts of first-degree murder and 116 counts of attempted murder. (Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Mary Slosson; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Eric Beech)

