Colorado movie theater massacre trial may be televised, judge rules
September 30, 2014 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

Colorado movie theater massacre trial may be televised, judge rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DENVER, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A judge presiding over the Colorado theater massacre case ruled on Tuesday that he will allow the murder trial of accused gunman James Holmes to be recorded for television despite opposition from lawyers on both sides, a court ruling showed.

Attorneys for media outlets had asked Arapahoe County District Court Judge Carlos Samour to allow expanded coverage of the proceedings, due to begin in December. Prosecutors and public defenders had argued that letting cameras in the courtroom could expose witnesses and lawyers to threats, intimidation, or other forms of harassment. (Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Sandra Maler; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
