Suspect in Colorado "Batman" shooting held in solitary confinement
July 21, 2012 / 11:22 PM / in 5 years

Suspect in Colorado "Batman" shooting held in solitary confinement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AURORA, Colo., July 21 (Reuters) - The 24-year-old graduate student accused of killing 12 people in a shooting rampage at a Denver-area screening of the new “Batman” film was being held in solitary confinement for his own protection from other inmates, authorities said on Saturday.

“We typically do this in high-profile cases,” Arapahoe County Sheriff Grayson Robinson told Reuters. “It has nothing to do with any specific threat.”

Robinson said Holmes would be represented at his initial court appearance on Monday by James O‘Connor, head of the Arapahoe County public defender’s office.

Reporting by Keith Coffman and Mary Slosson; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
