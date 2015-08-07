FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jury in Colorado movie massacre trial reaches verdict on punishment
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 7, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Jury in Colorado movie massacre trial reaches verdict on punishment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CENTENNIAL, Colo, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The jury in the Colorado movie massacre trial has reached a verdict in the death penalty phase of the proceedings against convicted gunman James Holmes, a court spokesman said on Friday.

The panel of nine women and three men has been deliberating since late Thursday afternoon on whether the 27-year-old Holmes should be executed or serve life in prison without parole.

The court spokesman said the verdict forms had been completed and Arapahoe County District Court Judge Carlos Samour would take the bench at 5 p.m. local time (1900 ET).

The panel previously found him guilty of killing 12 people and wounding 70 at a midnight screening of a Batman film in the Denver suburb of Aurora on July 20, 2012. (Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Frances Kerry and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.