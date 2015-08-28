FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 5-Student dies after shooting at Georgia university
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 28, 2015 / 3:47 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 5-Student dies after shooting at Georgia university

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* One killed after altercation on campus, university says

* Shooting comes a day after two TV journalists slain in Virginia (Adds death of student)

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A student at Savannah State University in Georgia died on Friday after being shot on campus, prompting a two-hour lockdown as police swept the area for the shooter, a school official said.

Christopher Starks, a junior from the Atlanta area, was shot during an “altercation” late on Thursday at the university’s student union and transported to a local hospital where he died, said school spokeswoman Loretta Heyward.

“Mr. Starks was the only individual transported to a medical facility following the incident,” she said in an emailed statement. No arrests had been made, she added.

The campus of the historically black university is in the heart of Savannah, an Atlantic seaport that is Georgia’s oldest city.

The incident came a day after two television journalists were killed by a gunman during a live broadcast in Virginia.

Reporting by Steve Gorman and Victoria Cavaliere from Los Angeles; Editing by Dominic Evans and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.