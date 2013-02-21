FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three dead in car-to-car shooting on Las Vegas Strip-TV
February 21, 2013 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

Three dead in car-to-car shooting on Las Vegas Strip-TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Three people were killed and at least three others were hurt in an early-morning car-to-car shooting in Las Vegas on Thursday that shut down part of the gambling mecca’s famed Strip, local media reported.

A police spokesman told CNN that a person in a black Ranger Rover Sport opened fire on a Maserati in the early morning hours, killing the driver and wounding a passenger. The Maserati then crashed into a taxi and four other cars.

The taxi caught fire and the cab driver and a passenger were killed, according to a local television report.

The University Medical Center reported four people were brought to the hospital, the TV station reported. Three of them were released.

Police were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
