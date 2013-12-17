FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Shots fired at Nevada hospital, gunman dead -media
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 17, 2013 / 11:36 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Shots fired at Nevada hospital, gunman dead -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds hospital statement)

Dec 17 (Reuters) - At least one person was dead and another was wounded after a gunman opened fire at a hospital in Reno, Nevada, local media reported on Tuesday.

The shooter was believed dead and a second person was wounded and in surgery, the Reno Gazette Journal reported, citing Reno Police Department Deputy Chief Tom Robinson.

Gunfire broke out at the Renown Regional Medical Center around 2:15 p.m. Pacific time, KOLO 8 television reported.

“There was a shooting at Renown. We are working with the police; the area is secured, and that is all the information that we have at this time,” Renown Health spokeswoman Angela Rambo said on the telephone.

Rambo said the incident occurred at the Center for Advanced Medicine B, an office building attached to the hospital. She said she was unable to give any further details. (Reporting by Tim Gaynor, Curtis Skinner and Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Daniel Trotta and Gunna Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.