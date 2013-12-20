Nevada hospital gunman targeted doctors over surgery -police

Dec 19 (Reuters) - A California man who felt “adverse symptoms” after a 2010 surgery, carefully plotted to open fire at a Nevada medical office where he may have been treated, killing a doctor and wounding two others before shooting himself dead, police said on Thursday.

Police said 51-year-old Alan Frazier from Northern California was suspected in the shooting inside a urology practice adjacent to a hospital in Reno on Tuesday afternoon, the latest incident of deadly U.S. gun violence in public settings.

“We may never know the suspect’s exact motive or reason for his actions, but there is indication that his focus was on the physicians at this specific office,” Reno Police Lieutenant William Rulla told reporters on Thursday afternoon.

“He had had surgery in 2010 and claimed he was having adverse symptoms due to the surgery,” Rulla said.

Armed with his shotgun and two handguns, a two-shot pistol and a fully loaded 40-caliber handgun, Frazier walked into the waiting room of medical office and declared he was looking for physicians.

He then walked into the office’s interior, toward examination rooms, and shot a doctor, Christine Lajeunesse, at point-blank range, striking her arm and torso.

Frazier then moved down a corridor where he fired at 46-year-old urologist Charles Gara Gholdoian, but missed, striking 20-year-old Shantae Spears in the torso instead.

He fired again on Gholdoian, striking him in the torso, a wound which proved fatal. Frazier then returned to the main lobby area where his final shot was at his own head.

The condition of the victims was not immediately known.

Reno police found Frazier’s truck outside the Center for Advanced Medicine B, where the spree unfolded, across a road from the Renown Regional Medical Center on Tuesday.

They determined the former power plant control room operator was a long-time resident of Plumas County, California, about 130 miles (210 km) northwest of Reno.

Reno and Plumas County officials searched Frazier’s home in the Lake Almanor area on Wednesday and found other firearms, a suicide note, and a “typed letter indicating the suspect’s intention to commit this horrific act,” Rulla said.

He had no criminal history in California or Nevada and lived alone, but the typed letter indicated Frazier meant the moments of the bloody attack to be his last, officials said.

The shooting in Reno, the most populous city in Nevada outside the Las Vegas metropolitan area, came four days after a Colorado teenager armed with a shotgun critically wounded a classmate and committed suicide at a suburban Denver high school. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Eric Walsh)