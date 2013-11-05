Active shooter fired multiple shots in New Jersey mall - official

Nov 4 (Reuters) - An active shooter has fired multiple gunshots inside a mall in Paramus, New Jersey, on Monday evening, and the mall was being evacuated, an official said.

Shoppers called police after hearing gunshots at the Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus, New Jersey, roughly after 9 p.m. local time, said Chief of Staff at Bergen County Jeanne Baratta.

“Multiple gunshots were heard. We believe it is one shooter. I know there is an active shooter near the Nordstrom area. The mall is being evacuated,” Baratta said, adding that SWAP team and law enforcement is on site. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)