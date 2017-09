Nov 4 (Reuters) - Gunfire was reported at a New Jersey shopping mall on Monday evening shortly before closing time, with witnesses reporting hearing multiple shots fired seconds apart, CNN reported.

Citing witnesses, the cable news network said that police were responding. Images from the mall showed a heavy police presence outside the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus.

Paramus police could not immediately confirm the reports. (Reporting by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Eric Walsh)