FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four people shot outside North Carolina law firm, Walmart -police
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2013 / 6:38 PM / 4 years ago

Four people shot outside North Carolina law firm, Walmart -police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 21 (Reuters) - A man armed with a shotgun opened fire outside a law firm and a Walmart store in Greenville, North Carolina, on Friday, shooting four people before police shot him, the city’s police chief said.

Greenville Police Chief Hassan Aden said he did not know the conditions of the suspect or shooting victims.

One person was shot while sitting in his car outside a law firm, and three others were struck after the suspect walked across the street and fired his gun in a Walmart parking lot, Aden told Reuters.

The suspect then fired one round at officers who had responded to the scene. As they chased him, he leveled his gun and was shot “multiple times” by police, Aden said.

The chief said the quick response by police “ended this quickly before he was able to shoot anybody else.”

A spokeswoman for Walmart said no one was shot inside the store and all associates were safe after what appeared to be a random shooting involving several businesses.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.