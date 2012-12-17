White House: Gun control is only part of answer to address violence

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Gun control is part but not the entire answer to address violence in the United States after the tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut, the White House said on Monday.

White House spokesman Jay Carney had no specific policy proposals to lay out a day after President Barack Obama told a memorial service for 26 Newtown shooting victims that he would use the powers of his office to address the violence issue.

Asked about the possibility of more gun regulation, Carney told reporters: “I think it’s part of it but it’s far from all of it.”