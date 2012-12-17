FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama held talks with Biden, Cabinet members on Newtown response
December 17, 2012 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

Obama held talks with Biden, Cabinet members on Newtown response

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama held talks on Monday with Vice President Joe Biden and three Cabinet members to look at ways to respond to the Newtown, Connecticut, school shootings, a White House official said.

Obama has said he would support action to address mass shootings in the United States, but no steps have been spelled out by the White House as of yet. As a starter, Democrats would like to reinstate a ban on assault weapons that expired in 2004.

A White House official said Obama had discussions with White House senior staff as well as Education Secretary Arne Duncan, Attorney General Eric Holder and Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.

The objective was to “begin looking at ways the country can respond to the tragedy in Newtown,” the official said. The official gave no specifics but said work would continue.

