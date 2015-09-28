FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma man who shot wife is then fatally shot by neighbor
#U.S.
September 28, 2015

Oklahoma man who shot wife is then fatally shot by neighbor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - An Oklahoma man who shot his wife in the head on a residential street was then killed by a neighbor as he approached the neighbor’s house, police in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore said on Monday.

The woman was in serious condition at an area hospital with a gunshot wound suffered at close range. None of those involved in the Sunday night incident have been identified, police said.

“A witness called police saying that someone had just shot their wife in the middle of the street and that he was trying to get into the house across the street,” said Moore Police Sergeant Jeremy Lewis.

The homeowner heard the shots and grabbed a firearm. As the man attempted to enter the home, he killed the suspect, police said.

Reporting by Heide Brandes; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
