FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunman, two others dead in shooting at Oregon mall, police say
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 12, 2012 / 2:00 AM / in 5 years

Gunman, two others dead in shooting at Oregon mall, police say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore., Dec 11 (Reuters) - The gunman and two others were killed in a shooting on Tuesday at the Clackamas Town Center shopping mall just south of Portland, Oregon, police said.

One other person was wounded in the shooting and was transported to a hospital where the individual was treated for traumatic injuries, said Clackamas County Sheriff’s spokesman James Rhodes.

“I can confirm that we believe at this point that there was one and only one shooter involved and that shooter is deceased,” Rhodes told reporters. “In addition to that we have at least one patient who was taken from the mall with a traumatic injury and at least two that were deceased in addition to the shooter.” (Reporting By Teresa Carson; Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Steve Gorman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.