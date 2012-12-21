FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four dead, 3 police wounded in Pennsylvania shooting - paper
#Market News
December 21, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

Four dead, 3 police wounded in Pennsylvania shooting - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Four people including the shooter were killed and three Pennsylvania state troopers were wounded on Friday during a shooting in Frankstown Township, Pennsylvania, the Altoona Mirror reported, citing the county prosecutor.

The gunman, two other men and a woman were killed, the newspaper said, citing Blair County District Attorney Richard Consiglio. The troopers were wounded in a shootout with the suspect, the newspaper said.

The shooting took place one week after a gunman killed 20 school children and six adults at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. Newtown held a moment of silence in remembrance on Friday, while the pro-gun lobby, the National Rifle Association, issued a statement in response to the Newtown shooting, urging armed guards at the nation’s schools.

