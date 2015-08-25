Pennsylvania court evacuated after shooting, atmosphere tense

(Reuters) - Shots rang out inside the Chester County Courthouse in suburban Philadelphia on Tuesday, forcing an evacuation of the building, the court clerk’s office said.

At least one person was injured, the NBC News affiliate in Philadelphia reported, quoting the local district attorney.

The evacuation of the courthouse in West Chester, Pennsylvania, was still underway at midday after gunfire was heard, Marcia Gallagher, who works in the court clerk’s office, told Reuters.

In a tear-choked voice, Gallagher said the atmosphere was tense as authorities evacuated the building.