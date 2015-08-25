FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pennsylvania court evacuated after shooting, atmosphere tense
August 25, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

Pennsylvania court evacuated after shooting, atmosphere tense

Barbara Goldberg, Lisa Lambert

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shots rang out inside the Chester County Courthouse in suburban Philadelphia on Tuesday, forcing an evacuation of the building, the court clerk’s office said.

At least one person was injured, the NBC News affiliate in Philadelphia reported, quoting the local district attorney.

The evacuation of the courthouse in West Chester, Pennsylvania, was still underway at midday after gunfire was heard, Marcia Gallagher, who works in the court clerk’s office, told Reuters.

In a tear-choked voice, Gallagher said the atmosphere was tense as authorities evacuated the building.

