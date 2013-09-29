Two teenagers arrested in robbery of San Francisco TV reporter

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Two teenagers have been arrested after a San Francisco television reporter was robbed and his security guard opened fire on the suspects, in the latest of a number of robberies targeting local television news crews and photojournalists.

KRON 4 reporter Jeff Bush and the security guard were working on a story on Friday in San Francisco’s Bayview district, a high-crime area, when two armed men demanded Bush’s equipment, the station said in a story on its website.

Bush “immediately surrendered the equipment and took cover,” the station said in the post. The security guard accompanying him fired shots, hitting one of the gunmen, the station reported.

Neither Bush nor the security guard was wounded, KRON 4 said.

Officers later arrested two 19-year-old men from San Francisco and charged them with robbery, weapons and conspiracy offenses, said Danielle Newman, spokeswoman for the San Francisco Police Department.

One of the men in the shooting was treated at a hospital, Newman said.

KRON 4 sends security guards with reporters on assignments in high-crime areas after other recent incidents of Bay Area journalists being robbed, said a KRON newsroom employee familiar with the policy but who did not want to be identified.

Bush was doing a follow-up story on a fatal car crash, the employee said.

Every major television news station in the San Francisco Bay area has recently been victimized by robbery, the New York Times reported in March. Last November, a television news crew in Oakland was robbed of its camera while filming a live shot.