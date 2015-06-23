FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hillary Clinton urges U.S. retailers to pull Confederate flag products
June 23, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Hillary Clinton urges U.S. retailers to pull Confederate flag products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday urged all businesses to stop selling products with Confederate flag images on them, after Wal-Mart Stores Inc and other retailers said they would pull such items.

The businesses acted after last week’s attack on worshippers at a black church in Charleston. South Carolina leaders, including the governor, have called for a Confederate battle flag to be removed from the State House grounds. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)

