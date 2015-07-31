Charleston suspect enters temporary not guilty plea to hate charges

(Reuters) - Dylann Roof, the white man charged in the shooting of nine African Americans at a South Carolina church, entered a “temporary” not guilty plea on Friday to federal hate crime charges in connection to the massacre.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bristow Marchant accepted the plea after Roof’s lawyer David Bruck said he could not advise his client to plead guilty, as the defendant wanted to do, until prosecutors declared whether they would seek the death penalty.

More than two dozen relatives of the victims and survivors of last month’s massacre at Charleston’s Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church packed the courtroom for Roof’s arraignment on a 33 federal hate crime and firearms charges. The counts add to the raft of state murder and attempted murder counts he already faces.

Some of the relatives came to the front of the courtroom to make emotional statements, some of them in tears.

“For the rest of his life I want him to hear my thoughts,” said Tyrone Sanders, referring to the defendant.

“I am hurting inside for what he is accused of doing,” said Sanders, father of victim Tywanza Sanders, 26, and husband of Felicia Sanders, who survived. “I want him to think about what I‘m thinking and continue to think about it.”

Neither federal nor state prosecutors have decided whether they will seek the death penalty if Roof is convicted.

The federal charges are based on evidence that the 21-year-old suspect targeted the victims “because of their race and in order to interfere with their exercise of religion,” U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said in announcing the indictment.

“We believe he understands the tremendous crime that he committed and the heinousness of it,” Eduardo Curry, an attorney representing the African Methodist Episcopal Church, said outside the courtroom, referring to Roof.