Ebay to ban listings of Confederate flags
June 23, 2015

Ebay to ban listings of Confederate flags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23 (Reuters) - EBay Inc said on Tuesday it will ban Confederate flags and related items containing the flag’s image from its website calling the flag a “symbol of divisiveness and racism.”

eBay’s decision comes after Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Sears Holdings Corp said they would stop selling products bearing the Confederate flag on Monday, a week after a white gunman shot nine dead at a historically black South Carolina church. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by David Gregorio)

