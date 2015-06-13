FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shots fired from van at Dallas police headquarters, explosive device found
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
June 13, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Shots fired from van at Dallas police headquarters, explosive device found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Shots were fired early on Saturday from what appeared to be an armored van outside Dallas Police headquarters that was then chased by police vehicles and an explosive device was found outside the building, police officials said.

Dallas Police Chief David Brown told reporters that witnesses said as many as four suspects were involved in the incident, including one individual who identified himself to police negotiators as James Boulware.

Police said that no officers had been injured, and that they were still negotiating with a suspect inside the van at a fast food parking lot south of Dallas. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco. Editing by Jane Merriman)

