Suspect in Va. shooting of two journalists is ex-employee -governor
August 26, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

Suspect in Va. shooting of two journalists is ex-employee -governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe said the suspected shooter of two television journalists on air Wednesday morning has been identified and appears to be a disgruntled former employee from the station, local media reported.

The suspect is being pursued, a CBS News affiliate in Richmond, Virginia, and Washington-based WTOP radio said. WTVR, the CBS station, said the suspect was in a vehicle being chased by police. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Emily Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
