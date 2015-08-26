FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virginia police: shooting suspect had gunshot wound, transported to hospital
August 26, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Virginia police: shooting suspect had gunshot wound, transported to hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Virginia State Police said on Wednesday the suspect in the shooting deaths of two television journalists had been apprehended and was being taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police said in a Facebook post that the male driver ran off the road and crashed after refusing to stop at a police traffic stop. When troopers approached the vehicle, they found the suspect suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Trott)

