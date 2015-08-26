FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Virginia television journalists fatally shot in on-air attack
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 26, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Two Virginia television journalists fatally shot in on-air attack

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Two television journalists were shot and killed in Virginia on Wednesday morning while conducting a live television interview, their station, WDBJ7 said.

The incident occurred during a live broadcast in Bedford County, when shots could be heard, sending the reporter and her source screaming and ducking for cover.

The station said that journalists Alison Parker and Adam Ward died in the incident. (Reporting by Laila Kearney and Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Scott Malone)

