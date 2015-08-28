Virginia television journalists shot in heads, bodies -medical examiner

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Both Virginia television journalists killed on-air this week by a former coworker were shot in their heads and bodies, medical officials said on Friday.

Reporter Alison Parker, 24, and cameraman Adam Ward, 27, of Roanoke CBS-affiliate WDBJ7 were slain during a live broadcast on Wednesday by disgruntled former employee Vester Flanagan. Flanagan later shot himself and died of his wounds.

The deaths of Parker and Ward have been ruled homicides, a spokeswoman with the Virginia medical examiner’s office in Roanoke said. Parker died of gunshot wounds to her head and chest. Ward died of shots to his head and torso. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)