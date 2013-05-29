FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sets preliminary duties on shrimp from Asia, Ecuador
May 29, 2013

U.S. sets preliminary duties on shrimp from Asia, Ecuador

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department has set preliminary duties ranging up to nearly 63 percent on shrimp from Malaysia to offset government subsidies, and much lower duties on shrimp from China, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Ecuador, a U.S. industry group said on Wednesday.

“The long-term survival of the entire Gulf shrimp economy from harvesters to processors depends on the outcome of this case,” David Veal, executive director of the Coalition of Shrimp Industries said in a statement. “Today’s announcement is an important step towards securing that survival.” (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
