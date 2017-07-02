(Updates with Christie news conference, details on Maine
impasse)
By Elinor Comlay and Chris Kenning
July 2 Partial government shutdowns in Maine and
New Jersey stretched to a second day on Sunday as lawmakers
returned to their respective state capitals in a bid to break
budget impasses that have led to the suspension of many
nonessential services.
In Maine, a bipartisan budget committee met in Augusta in
hopes of breaking a stalemate between Republican Governor Paul
LePage and Democratic lawmakers. The shutdown came after LePage
threatened to veto a compromise reached by lawmakers in the
state's $7.055 billion, two-year budget.
At New Jersey’s statehouse in Trenton, there was little
evidence of progress in resolving a fight over a health
insurance bill that Republican Governor Chris Christie said must
be passed alongside the state’s budget.
Maine state police, parks and all offices responsible for
collecting revenue planned to operate during the shutdown, the
state's first since 1991, but the majority of 12,000 state
employees will be furloughed.
New Jersey residents were not so lucky. With the July 4
holiday weekend in full swing, the shutdown there included the
closure of Island State Beach Park, one of New Jersey’s few free
public beaches, and all other state parks.
Although he beach park was closed to the public, Christie
took a state helicopter on Saturday to a gubernatorial residence
there to be with family and said he would go back on Sunday
night.
"That's just the way it goes. Run for governor, and you have
can have a residence there," he said when pressed on the issue.
At a news conference on Sunday afternoon, the governor said
he had not spoken since Friday to Democratic holdouts.
The impasse could mean a furlough for 30,000 to 35,000 state
employees on Monday.
In Maine, the stalled budget proposal would have repealed a
measure voters approved in November for a 3 percent income tax
hike on residents earning more than $200,000 a year. It also
contained a 1.5 percent increase in the lodging tax, while
increasing funding for public education by $162 million.
LePage has promised to veto any spending plan that raises
taxes.
A six-member bipartisan House-Senate budget panel huddled
into the evening on Sunday seeking to reach a deal that would
win the two-thirds vote needed for passage of an emergency
budget bill in both legislative chambers.
Mary-Erin Casale, a spokeswoman for Democratic House Speaker
Sara Gideon, said a new compromise could be ready for a vote as
early as Monday morning, about the time state employees planned
to protest the shutdown at the capitol.
A spokeswoman for the governor could not be reached for
comment on Sunday.
HEALTH INSURANCE STALEMATE
At the center of New Jersey's stalemate was a plan by
Christie to shake up the state’s largest health insurer, Horizon
Blue Cross Blue Shield, which he said lacked sufficient
transparency and spent too much on salaries.
He threatened to cut $150 million in school funding and
other items unless lawmakers adopt his proposal, which would
redirect some of Horizon's reserves to drug addiction treatment
and other services.
Christie offered to hear Democrats' proposals for breaking
the impasse, saying: “It should end today,” but acknowledged a
settlement was unlikely so soon.
Christie, a former presidential contender whose reputation
was tarnished by the Bridgegate traffic scandal involving some
of his closest aides, ranks as the least popular governor in
state history. He is in his second and final term.
Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto and other Democrats have
criticized the Horizon bill as “bad public policy,” insisting
that it be considered after the budget is passed.
Christie blamed Prieto for the shutdown and vowed on Sunday
to stand by the Horizon bill, saying: “I got elected by a lot
more people than Vinnie Prieto did.”
(Reporting by Elinor Comley in Atlantic City, N.J., and Chris
Kenning in Chicago; Editing by Frank McGurty and and Peter
Cooney)