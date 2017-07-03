July 3 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was
caught on camera taking time out from dealing with a government
shutdown to sunbathe on a state beach that had been closed to
the public during the July Fourth holiday weekend.
A New Jersey newspaper captured photos of the governor and
his family enjoying the empty beach on Sunday, just hours before
he donned a suit and tie and boarded a helicopter to fly to
Trenton, the state capital, to discuss stalled shutdown
negotiations with reporters.
Budget impasses have caused partial government shutdowns in
New Jersey and in Maine, leading to the suspension of many
nonessential services.
New Jersey's state parks closed on Saturday, forcing many to
alter their holiday weekend plans. More than 30,000 state
workers were on furlough on Monday.
Maine's state police, parks and offices responsible for
collecting revenue all planned to work through the shutdown
there. But the majority of its 12,000 state employees will be
furloughed.
Christie, already the least popular governor in modern New
Jersey history before the photos were published, defended his
beach time in a phone call to a morning TV show on Monday. When
the host said he could understand why people were upset he was
on a beach closed to the public, Christie responded, "Well, I'm
sorry, they're not the governor."
Christie, a former Republican presidential candidate who is
in the last year of his second and final term running the state,
was staying with his family at a governor's residence at Island
Beach State Park.
He is fighting New Jersey lawmakers over a controversial
bill that he says must be passed alongside the state's budget.
The budget itself has been passed by committees in both
houses, but Christie says he will strike out hundreds of
millions of dollars in funding for schools and other key
services if the Democrat-led Assembly does not vote on a
separate bill to restructure the state's largest health insurer.
That threat was enough to prevent Democratic Assembly
Speaker Vincent Prieto from getting enough votes to pass the
budget on Friday, triggering the shutdown. All 80 members of New
Jersey's Assembly are up for re-election in November.
Prieto left the vote open over the weekend, and one vote
switched from "abstain" to "yes", but the Assembly is still 13
short of the votes needed to pass the budget.
Christie said at a news conference on Sunday that he was
open to hearing other proposals from Democrats but he expected
the shutdown would likely continue through the July Fourth
holiday.
At that same news conference, before the photos were
published, Christie said he did not get any sun this weekend.
His spokesman later clarified that was because the governor was
wearing a baseball hat.
