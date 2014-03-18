FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five U.S. states place contested locomotive order with Siemens
#Market News
March 18, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

Five U.S. states place contested locomotive order with Siemens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s Siemens said on Tuesday that five U.S. states had placed an order for 32 diesel-electric passenger locomotives worth about 165 million euros ($230 million), one day after U.S. rival Caterpillar said it planned to challenge the contract.

The contract includes options for another 225 locomotives, Siemens said. The locomotives are to be built at Siemens’ plant in Sacramento, California and will be equipped with diesel engines made by Cummins, it said.

Caterpillar announced on Monday that it had filed formal complaints challenging the decision by its home state of Illinois to give the contract to a partnership formed by Siemens and Cummins Inc.

