FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-U.S. agent gets nearly 6 years in Bitcoin theft
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 7, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-U.S. agent gets nearly 6 years in Bitcoin theft

Dan Levine

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A former U.S. Secret Service agent received a 71-month prison sentence on Monday for diverting to his personal account over $800,000 worth of bitcoins during an investigation into online drug marketplace Silk Road, a Justice Department spokesman said.

Shaun Bridges admitted to money laundering and obstruction of justice in San Francisco earlier this year. U.S. prosecutors had asked for a 71-month sentence, while attorneys for Bridges sought a 36-month term, according to court filings.

Justice Department spokesman Abraham Simmons said the judge called Bridges’ conduct “reprehensible.”

Steven Levin, an attorney for Bridges, said Bridges is relieved to have the sentencing hearing behind him.

“He looks forward to serving as a productive member of society,” Levin said.

Silk Road operated for more than two years until it was shut down in October 2013, generating more than $214 million in sales of drugs and other illicit goods using bitcoins, prosecutors said.

Ross Ulbricht, Silk Road’s creator, who authorities say used the alias “Dread Pirate Roberts,” was sentenced to life in prison in May after a federal jury in Manhattan found him guilty of several charges, including distributing drugs through the Internet.

Last week, a Canadian man was arrested in Thailand for his alleged role as a senior adviser to Ulbricht.

Bridges belonged to a Baltimore-based federal task force that investigated Silk Road. He has admitted that his Bitcoin theft made Ulbricht believe that another individual was stealing from Silk Road and helped lead Ulbricht to try to hire someone to kill that person.

Another member of Bridges’ unit, former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Carl Force, also received a 78-month prison term in October after admitting to extortion, money laundering and obstruction of justice. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.